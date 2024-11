Multi-platinum artist Wiz Khalifa drops his new track, “Bring Your Lungs,” featuring Smoke DZA. Produced by Mike WiLL Made-It and a star-studded team, the single is part of Wiz’s upcoming album Kush + Orange Juice 2. This release follows the nostalgic energy of Wiz’s iconic 2010 mixtape.

The album also features returning producers from the original project, including Cardo and Sledgren. Fans can look forward to a fusion of past and present vibes as Wiz builds on his legacy 15 years later.