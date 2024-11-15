Yeat Drops Mesmerizing “FLYTROOP” Video Following Billboard No. 1 Milestone

unnamed

Rising rap sensation Yeat has released the official video for his track “FLYTROOP,” under Lyfestyle Corporation, Field Trip, and Capitol Records. The visual places him in a dark, aggressive landscape, enhancing the apocalyptic vibe of his latest album LYFESTYLE. With booming bass lines, pitch-bending synths, and Yeat’s powerful vocal delivery, the video is as chaotic and captivating as the album itself.

LYFESTYLE, released October 18, hit a major milestone last month by debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking Yeat’s first chart-topping album. The 22-track project saw impressive first-week sales of 89,000 equivalent album units, making it his highest first-week sales to date. LYFESTYLE also became Yeat’s fifth top-10 debut in under three years.

Featuring big names like Lil Durk, Don Toliver, and Kodak Black, the album debuted at No. 1 on Spotify’s Top Album Debut chart worldwide and in the U.S., with tracks “GEEK TIMË” and “STFU” also trending. On Apple Music, LYFESTYLE is charting across 100+ countries.

