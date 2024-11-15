Hip Hop Music Videos | Official Videos and Performances

Yeat Drops Mesmerizing “FLYTROOP” Video Following Billboard No. 1 Milestone

November 15, 2024
Shawn Grant
Rising rap sensation Yeat has released the official video for his track “FLYTROOP,” under Lyfestyle Corporation, Field Trip, and Capitol Records. The visual places him in a dark, aggressive landscape, enhancing the apocalyptic vibe of his latest album LYFESTYLE. With booming bass lines, pitch-bending synths, and Yeat’s powerful vocal delivery, the video is as chaotic and captivating as the album itself.


LYFESTYLE, released October 18, hit a major milestone last month by debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking Yeat’s first chart-topping album. The 22-track project saw impressive first-week sales of 89,000 equivalent album units, making it his highest first-week sales to date. LYFESTYLE also became Yeat’s fifth top-10 debut in under three years.

Featuring big names like Lil Durk, Don Toliver, and Kodak Black, the album debuted at No. 1 on Spotify’s Top Album Debut chart worldwide and in the U.S., with tracks “GEEK TIMË” and “STFU” also trending. On Apple Music, LYFESTYLE is charting across 100+ countries.

