The YSL trial is set to continue next week with the final two co-defendants, Deamonte Kendrick (Yak Gotti) and Shannon Stillwell (SB), facing serious charges after four others reached plea deals. Both Kendrick and Stillwell are accused of being involved in the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang, which prosecutors say engaged in racketeering conspiracy, street gang activity, and various drug and gun offenses.

The trial initially included rapper Young Thug (Jeffery Williams), who, along with three others—Rodalius Ryan, Marquavius Huey, and Quamarvious Nichols—accepted plea deals last month. Kendrick and Stillwell were also offered plea deals but chose to reject them. Kendrick was offered a deal that would have reduced his charges to conspiracy and voluntary manslaughter, with a recommended 15-year sentence. Stillwell was offered a 40-year sentence and 20 years on probation, with reduced charges for two murders.

Several key witnesses have already testified in the case. One notable figure, Slimelife Shawty (Wunnie Lee), who accepted a plea deal in 2022, began testifying on October 23. During his testimony, he accidentally revealed an unredacted social media caption, causing defense attorneys to request a mistrial. The motion was denied, and Lee continued his testimony, discussing YSL’s social media habits and slang, including the term “SLATT” which, according to Lee, is part of the group’s lingo.

Prosecutors also called on other witnesses, including Antonio Sumlin (Obama), who testified that he never viewed YSL as a gang, and Investigator Marissa Viverito, a gang analyst with the Atlanta Police Department. Viverito spoke about the role of social media in modern gang activity, explaining how it allows gangs to communicate and mark their territory without the risk of physical graffiti.

Viverito’s testimony is expected to conclude on Monday, at which point the prosecution will rest its case. The defense will then begin presenting its side of the case. As the trial moves toward its conclusion, all eyes will be on the final arguments and any remaining evidence that may determine the fate of Kendrick and Stillwell.