Denzel Washington Clarifies Retirement Remarks, Plans to Get Behind the Camera

Denzel Washington is putting the brakes on his retirement talk. After he spoke on his forthcoming roles, fans believed Washington was calling it a career. It turns out that’s not the case.

“I didn’t say I was going to go into retirement,” Washington said. “I said it has to be a level of interest for me. I’m more interested in getting behind the camera and that’s about five years out.

“I look at life in three different sections: you learn, you earn, and you return. I’m in the return section.”

Speaking with Australia’s Today Show, Washington revealed his upcoming roles, including Black Panther 3.

“I’m only interested in working with the best,” Washington said. “I don’t know how many more films I’m gonna make, probably not that many. I wanna do things I haven’t done.”

He then ran down a list of his forthcoming roles: “I’ve played Othello at 22. I’m about to play Othello at 70. After that, I’m playing Hannibal. After that, I’ve been talking with Steve McQueen about a film. After that, Ryan Coogler’s writing a part for me in the next ‘Black Panther.’ After that, I’m gonna do the film Othello. After that, I’m gonna do King Lear. After that, I’m gonna retire.”

All those roles sound amazing, but Washington and Coogler? Black Panther 3? Is Denzel Washington entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Sign us up.