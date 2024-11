Last night, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jhené Aiko turned heads at GQ’s “American Rodeo” Party at Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles. Clad in a chic Chloe ensemble featuring a soft pink sheer outfit and thigh-high burgundy boots, Aiko flawlessly embraced the event’s Western theme. Hosted by GQ cover stars Dwayne Johnson, John Mulaney, and Pharrell Williams, the star-studded celebration included guests like Offset and Machine Gun Kelly, showcasing a blend of high fashion and Hollywood flair.