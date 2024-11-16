Three daughters of the late civil rights leader Malcolm X have filed a lawsuit accusing the CIA, FBI, New York Police Department (NYPD), and Department of Justice of being complicit in his 1965 assassination. The lawsuit, announced at a news conference in New York City, seeks accountability from the agencies for allegedly suppressing evidence and orchestrating a cover-up related to Malcolm X’s murder.

A Civil Rights Icon’s Tragic End

Malcolm X, born Malcolm Little and later known as El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz, was a prominent figure in the fight for racial justice and human rights. He was assassinated on February 21, 1965, at the Audubon Ballroom in Manhattan, where he was preparing to deliver a speech. The 39-year-old leader was shot 21 times by multiple gunmen.

Three men were convicted for his killing, but in 2021, two of those convictions were overturned after investigators uncovered evidence that had been withheld by law enforcement. The city and state of New York later awarded the two exonerated men a combined $36 million as part of settlement agreements.

Allegations of Government Involvement

In their legal filing, Malcolm X’s daughters and the Malcolm X estate allege that law enforcement agencies were not only aware of the plot to kill their father but also actively involved in orchestrating and covering it up.

“They did not know who murdered Malcolm X, why he was murdered, the level of NYPD, FBI, and CIA orchestration, the identity of the governmental agents who conspired to ensure his demise, or who fraudulently covered up their role,” the lawsuit states.

The plaintiffs argue that these actions caused immense and irreparable harm to their family, including decades of uncertainty about the circumstances surrounding Malcolm X’s death.

A Call for Justice

The lawsuit represents a significant step by Malcolm X’s family in their ongoing quest for justice. It echoes a growing demand for transparency regarding the U.S. government’s role in historical injustices against civil rights leaders.

“The damage caused to the Shabazz family is unimaginable, immense, and irreparable,” the filing states, underscoring the emotional toll of decades spent grappling with unanswered questions.

Historical Context

Malcolm X’s assassination has long been surrounded by controversy and conspiracy theories. The release of declassified documents, coupled with the exoneration of two wrongfully convicted men, has reignited calls for accountability and further investigation into the roles various agencies may have played in the events leading up to his death.

For the daughters of Malcolm X, this lawsuit is not just about uncovering the truth but also about holding powerful institutions accountable for their actions. As the legal battle unfolds, it has the potential to reshape the narrative surrounding one of the most pivotal moments in civil rights history and bring long-overdue answers to the Shabazz family.