MC Lyte to Deliver Keynote at Bowie State University Winter Commencement

Pioneering rapper and actress Lana “MC Lyte” Moorer will serve as the keynote speaker for Bowie State University’s winter commencement on December 19 at 9:00 a.m., held in the Leonidas S. James Physical Education Complex.

With a 30-year career, MC Lyte was the first female rapper nominated for a Grammy and to earn a gold single. She has performed at the White House for President Barack Obama and iconic venues like Carnegie Hall.

Beyond music, her acting credits include Angel and Hip Hop Family Christmas. As CEO of Sunni Gyrl, Inc., and founder of the Hip Hop Sisters Foundation, Lyte has awarded over $1 million in scholarships to inspire communities globally.

