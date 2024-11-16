The Kid LAROI and Quavo Drop Infectious New Single “Slow It Down”

GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum global superstar The Kid LAROI has returned with “Slow It Down”, a dynamic new single featuring Quavo, available now. Marking their first collaboration, the track blends nostalgia with contemporary flair.

“Slow It Down” draws inspiration from Juvenile’s 2003 hit “Slow Motion”, reinterpreted through LAROI’s melodic delivery and Quavo’s signature flow. The track features resounding strings and a thumping bass line, creating a timeless vibe that bridges early 2000s influence with modern production. LAROI’s reflective lyrics, “You’re moving too fast, I’m trying to make it last,” set a mellow tone, while Quavo’s head-nodding bounce adds an irresistible energy.

The release follows a teaser from their recent studio session and coincides with LAROI’s headlining THE FIRST TIME Australian tour, which kicked off in Gold Coast.

