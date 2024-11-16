‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic is Once Again Seeking a Pardon from Donald Trump

Joe Exotic is back to asking for pardons. With President-Elect Donald Trump preparing to retake office, Exotic penned a letter to Trump requesting a pardon and expressing his desire to work alongside the administration.

“A lot of people went to bat for you in 2021 who have been living in hell ever since then,”Exotic. “Everyone hopes you keep the promises you made during your campaign, which include pardoning everyone sooner than later in January 2025. Some of those very people have been stuck in solitary confinement, forced to live like rats, have killed themselves in prison, or have died. Some, like myself, have fought like hell to hang on, hoping for you to win this election.”

Exotic is striking a different cord than he did when he didn’t receive a pardon at the end of Trump’s first presidency. If you recall, despite having a makeup team and a stretch limo waiting outside the prison, Joe Exotic was not pardoned by President Trump. The Netflix star’s prison sentence ends in 2037.

After not receiving the pardon, Joe Exotic hit Twitter and blasted Trump, calling out bias due to Exotic’s sexuality.

“I was too innocent and too GAY to deserve a Pardon from Trump,” Exotic wrote. “I only mattered to Don Jr. when he needed to make a comment about me to boost his social media post. Boy were we all stupid to believe he actually stood for Equal Justice? His corrupt friends all come first.”

You can see all the messages from Joe Exotic below.

