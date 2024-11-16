Tyga Returns with Two-Pack “Don’t B Fooled” and “Mmphh”

Grammy-nominated artist Tyga is back to shake up the music scene by releasing a two-pack featuring “Don’t B Fooled” and “Mmphh.” The tracks drop November 15 via EMPIRE distribution, with visually captivating music videos accompanying each song, promising fans an immersive experience into Tyga’s artistic world.

Produced by Da Got That Dope, “Don’t B Fooled” showcases the classic Tyga vibe fans adore, elevated by a stunning mix of strings and modern production. The track seamlessly combines the nostalgia of his signature sound with a fresh twist, delivering an infectious beat that will resonate with listeners.

“Mmphh,” co-produced by Pliznaya, Samantha Henry, and Tyga himself, takes a smoother, laid-back approach. Its catchy hooks and danceable rhythm highlight Tyga’s versatility, making it an instant favorite for playlists everywhere.

True to form, Tyga wrote both tracks, ensuring every lyric and melody reflects his personal vision. The polished sound is brought to life by expert engineers Christian “CQ” Quinonez and Samantha Henry, mixed by Jaycen Joshua, and mastered by Colin Leonard for an unparalleled listening experience.

With this release, Tyga reaffirms his place as a dynamic force in music, blending artistry and innovation that fans won’t want to miss.