Wizkid Releases New Single “Kese (Dance)” Ahead of Upcoming Album

Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar Wizkid has dropped his latest single, “Kese (Dance),” via Starboy/Sony Music International/RCA Records. Accompanied by striking artwork from acclaimed photographer Gabriel Moses, the image showcases Wizkid in a shadowy, moody setting, offering a glimpse into the themes of his forthcoming album. Moses’ signature use of rich lighting and emotional nuance elevates the visual narrative. “Kese (Dance)” marks the start of an exciting new chapter for Wizkid, blending his signature sound with fresh, innovative elements.