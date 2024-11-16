YG Attends GQ Men of the Year ‘American Rodeo’ Celebration

On Thursday night, Grammy-nominated artist and humanitarian YG attended GQ’s Men of the Year “American Rodeo” party at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont in Los Angeles. Styled by Willy Chavarria, the CFDA Menswear Designer of the Year, YG wore the designer’s pieces head-to-toe. The event, hosted by Dwayne Johnson, John Mulaney, and Pharrell Williams, added another highlight to YG’s impressive year, which includes the August release of JUST RE’D UP 3 and his ongoing JUST RE’D UP tour, following his standout Juneteenth performance at Kendrick Lamar’s celebration in Inglewood

