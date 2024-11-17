Released via Rhymesayers Entertainment & Metalface Records, MF DOOM’s 2004 classic, MM..FOOD has been fully repackaged with all new artwork by Sam Rodriguez in celebration of its 20th Anniversary. The digital deluxe version of MM..FOOD will feature the original tracklist plus rare remixes of “One Beer” and “Hoe Cakes” by Madlib, Jake One and Ant, along with unreleased MF DOOM interview clips. The release comes with a new music video, “Vomitspit” (animated and composed by Saber).

The limited deluxe edition of the 20th anniversary vinyl is now sold out. The MM..FOOD deluxe 2xLP picture disc vinyl was housed in a 12″ tip-on case-wrapped matte gatefold jacket with anti-scratch lamination treatment and silver foil stamped numbering. The deluxe vinyl also included a bonus 7″ picture disc vinyl featuring the rare original version of “Kookies” as well as the Just Blaze remix, housed in a custom kraft paper pastry sleeve with plastic window, and a QR code sticker linking to an MM..FOOD Diner AR experience.

Additionally, the long out-of-print classic “Hoe Cakes” 12-inch vinyl has also been reissued with its original artwork, now pressed on a green “bug juice blend” colored vinyl. The 12-inch single includes “Hoe Cakes,” “Potholderz” (feat. Count Bass D), and the “Hoe Cakes Remix” produced by Ant, along with instrumentals for all. Taking its name from the sweet, hot water cornmeal patties whose origins can be traced back to pre-colonial America, “Hoe Cakes” is one of DOOM’s finest and most delightfully strange moments on wax.

Alongside the music, an exclusive Super7 Collectible is also available. The new MF DOOM ReAction Figure & Cereal Bowl Set is inspired by the album cover from MM..FOOD, packed in cereal box-style packaging that includes a maze of madness puzzle that can be cut out and worn as a mask. This figure set includes a 3.75” scale MF DOOM ReAction Figure with microphone accessory, a 33 oz. capacity cereal bowl, and a spoon with MF DOOM mask and logo details.

The DOOM estate has released a limited apparel line to commemorate the anniversary, including MM..FOOD inspired shirts, hooded sweatshirts, hats, aprons, tote bags, slipmats, mugs, and more. Available via gasdrawls.com.

Also happening this weekend is the MF DOOM tribute performance ‘FM MOOD’ at Tyler, The Creator’s sold-out Camp Flog Gnaw festival, taking place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

MF DOOM – MM..FOOD 20TH ANNIVERSARY TRACKLIST:

Beef Rapp Hoe Cakes Potholderz (featuring Count Bass D) One Beer Deep Fried Frenz Poo-Putt Platter Fillet-O-Rapper Gumbo Fig Leaf Bi-Carbonate Kon Karne Guinnessez (featuring Angelika and 4ize) Kon Queso Rapp Snitch Knishes (featuring Mr. Fantastik) Vomitspit Kookies

MF DOOM – MM..FOOD DIGITAL DELUXE TRACKLIST:

16. One Beer (Madlib Remix)

17. Hoe Cakes (Ant Remix)

18. Hoe Cakes (Jake One Remix)

19. Hoe Cakes (Beatboxappella)

20. The Evolution From Zev Love X to MF DOOM

21. Being Embraced by a Diverse Fanbase

22. Conquering Writer’s Block

23. Doing Production vs Working with Producers

24. The Making of MM..FOOD

25. MM..FOOD Favorites

26. The Future with Metalface Records, Gas Drawls & Rhymesayers