This week, Disney Channel alum Skai Jackson announced her pregnancy, marking an exciting new chapter in her life. However, the celebratory moment has been overshadowed by a swirl of controversy involving her boyfriend and alleged baby daddy, Deondre Burgin, better known as “Yerkky Yerkky.”

Pregnancy Announcement Met with Drama

Jackson, 22, shared the happy news with People, revealing her joy in embracing motherhood while continuing her acting journey. “I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life—embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!” she said.

The announcement included photos of Jackson cradling her growing baby bump, but the positive vibes were disrupted when a Facebook post allegedly written by Burgin surfaced. The post read: “On woop im salty i got this dumb a* Disney Chanel (sic) bh pregnant I hate this h.”

Skai Defends Yerkky

The post went viral after being shared by blogger Tasha K, prompting Skai and her mother, Kiya Cole, to step in. Both women adamantly denied Burgin’s involvement, claiming his Facebook account had been hacked. “His page was hacked! He never said this. End of story,” Skai wrote, with her mother adding, “HE NEVER SAID THIS!!!! Stop being messy!!!”

The post has since been deleted, and subsequent updates on the account showed photos of Skai with a heart emoji, adding to the confusion.

Social Media Meltdown

The situation escalated when Burgin, known for his antics online, went live on Facebook to rant about Skai’s fans comparing him to her late Jessie co-star, Cameron Boyce. Burgin shockingly bashed Boyce, who tragically passed away in 2019, further fueling the backlash. He also used the opportunity to announce he was single, leaving fans questioning the state of his relationship with Skai.

A Complicated History

This isn’t the first time Jackson and Burgin have made headlines for their tumultuous relationship. In August, Jackson was briefly detained at Universal Studios CityWalk following an alleged altercation with Burgin. Security called the police after witnessing what they described as Jackson pushing her boyfriend.

Surveillance footage and a lack of evidence ultimately led prosecutors to drop the case. “This was nothing more than a misunderstanding,” Jackson’s representative clarified at the time.

Moving Forward

Despite the drama, Jackson appears focused on her future as a mother and her career. While she has not publicly commented on Burgin’s recent antics, her decision to defend him suggests a complicated dynamic between the two.

As fans rally around Jackson, many hope she can find peace and joy in this exciting new phase of her life, away from the public chaos. For now, the spotlight remains on the star as she navigates motherhood and the challenges of fame with grace.