Actress Skai Jackson surprised fans this week with the announcement of her pregnancy. However, the joyful moment quickly turned chaotic as her baby daddy, Deondre Burgin, better known by his stage name “Yerkky Yerkky,” found himself at the center of controversy and legal trouble.

A Tumultuous Week

Just a day after Skai shared her pregnancy news, Yerkky Yerkky took to social media to not only diss the Disney Channel alum but also announce that he was single. The drama escalated when Yerkky Yerkky was arrested in Cincinnati, Ohio, for violating the terms of his juvenile parole.

According to TMZ, Cincinnati police attempted to arrest Burgin on Wednesday afternoon. Reports reveal that he tried to evade officers but fell during the attempt, sustaining a minor injury to his cheek. He was cited for misdemeanor obstruction of official business and later released.

Advertisement

Adding to the spectacle, video footage of the arrest circulated online, showing Burgin narrowly avoiding being hit by a car during the incident.

Social Media Chaos

To make matters even more dramatic, Burgin’s social media accounts were allegedly hacked earlier this week. The hacking incident, paired with his diss of Jackson and subsequent arrest, has made headlines, overshadowing what should have been a celebratory time for the actress.

Skai Jackson Stays Silent

As of now, Skai Jackson has not publicly addressed the situation. Known for her grace under pressure, the former Jessie star seems to be focusing on her pregnancy and maintaining her privacy amid the chaos.

Fans React

Fans have taken to social media to express their support for Jackson, while others have criticized Burgin for his behavior. The situation has sparked discussions about accountability and the importance of choosing the right support system, especially during such a significant life milestone.

What’s Next?

With her baby announcement still fresh and her co-parent embroiled in legal issues, Skai Jackson faces a unique set of challenges. However, fans are confident that the actress, who has navigated fame and adversity since her childhood, will rise above the drama and embrace her new chapter with strength and resilience.

For now, all eyes are on Skai Jackson as she prepares to welcome her child into the world, proving once again that she’s capable of handling life’s highs and lows with grace.

Watch the arrest below.