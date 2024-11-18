50 Cent Poses with Big Meech and Teases Future Production: ‘GreenLight Gang’

Big Meech is home and 50 Cent has tracked down the former BMF kingpin. Hitting X, 50 teased a project in the future from the two, using his trademark “GreenLight Gang,” slogan, alluding to a production in the works.

You can see the moment below.

GreenLight Gang 🎬Ultimate Hustler edition 🎥Camera speed, rolling and action. BMF BIG MEECH • https://t.co/0nT7heDPcR pic.twitter.com/15wmt9SaOf — 50cent (@50cent) November 17, 2024

Big Meech is out of federal prison and serving the rest of his sentence at a halfway house. He is now a resident of the Miami Residential Reentry Management Office. In a new picture, Meech poses next to an unidentified man dressed in all Black.

A new picture of Big Meech has surfaced. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/3vYSR1D8R9 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 20, 2024

According to TMZ, Big Meech has been removed from FCI Coleman Low in Wildwood and moved to BOP’s Miami Residential Reentry Management Office. He will complete his 30-year sentence in a halfway house.

Earlier this year, Meech’s sentence was reduced by nearly three years. He was initially sentenced in 2008.

Meech’s attorney, Brittany K. Barnett, claims Meech used his 20 years in prison to focus on personal growth and begin a new chapter in his life.