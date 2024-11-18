Newly revealed alleged text messages tied to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal case for alleged sex trafficking have surfaced, according to an exclusive report by AllHipHop. These messages, reportedly sent by singer Cassie to Combs, were allegedly written following an assault in a Los Angeles hotel room in 2016.

Footage of the alleged incident, which gained attention earlier this year, has added a layer of scrutiny to the case. Cassie’s lawsuit against the music mogul came to light in late 2023 under the Adult Survivors Act. While the lawsuit was swiftly settled, the settlement terms remain undisclosed. This development occurred amidst a wave of similar civil suits filed against Combs.

According to disclosures from the federal government, Cassie allegedly sent a text message to Sean “Diddy” Combs after the 2016 hotel incident, expressing the physical and emotional toll of the altercation. “I have a black eye and a fat lip,” she reportedly wrote. “You are sick for thinking it’s OK to do what you’ve done… I still have crazy bruising. […] I turn my head for a second, and you get violent. You drag me down the hall by my hair… I have bleeding cuts. You hit me in the head twice.”

The text continued, reportedly addressing the recurring nature of the abuse, “When you get upset the wrong way, you always want to show me that you have the power, and you knock me around. I’m not a rag doll. I’m someone’s child.”

In early 2024, Sean “Diddy” Combs issued a public apology for his actions against Cassie after CNN released video footage of the 2016 incident. The music mogul called his behavior “inexcusable,” emphasizing his commitment to therapy and personal growth. While the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office did not pursue charges due to the statute of limitations, the incident remains part of federal prosecutors’ broader allegations against him in a federal case involving alleged sex trafficking.

In other developments, former Bad Boy artist Shyne stirred controversy by claiming he served as the “fall guy” for Diddy in the infamous 1999 nightclub shooting, which resulted in Shyne serving nearly nine years in prison. He alleged that Diddy was the true instigator of the incident, though the claim has been met with skepticism and rebuttals from figures like Funk Flex. While some find credibility in Shyne’s accusations, they remain unproven and should be approached cautiously.