Hip Hop Music | Listen To and Download Hip Hop Tracks Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories

Cordae Credits Lil Wayne for Inspiring His ‘The Crossroads’ Album

November 18, 2024
Shawn Grant
image002 (2)

Cordae salutes Lil Wayne for inspiring him while creating The Crossroads album. On Instagram, Cordae shared details.

“The GOAT, Wayne, gave me great advice that I put on a whiteboard, ‘Treat every song like it’s people’s first time hearing you.’ And that was the standard we followed while making this jaint.”


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

You can see the full message below.

Today, multi-platinum, 3x Grammy-nominated rapper Cordae releases The Crossroads, his third studio album. Featuring production from Executive Producer Smoko Ono and hitmakers Bongo ByTheWay, Dem Jointz, and others, the album is a reflection of Cordae’s personal journey. Drawing inspiration from pivotal moments in his life, the rapper explores themes of decision-making and the absence of “wrong” choices.

Advertisement

Ahead of the release, Cordae dropped singles like “Syrup Sandwiches” (feat. Joey Bada$$), “Saturday Mornings” (feat. Lil Wayne), and “Summer Drop” (feat. Anderson .Paak), each accompanied by visuals.