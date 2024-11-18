Dame Dash Says Drake Ghosted a $6M Bid for His Third of Roc-A-Fella Records

Damon Dash is giving details on the auction of his stake in Roc-A-Fella Records. No one showed up for the auction, and the state of New York ended up making the bid for $1,000,000. But there was a potential buyer: Drake.

Drake has been buying up hip-hop history for a while and has focused on the third of the Roc. Dash stated that at one point, Drake bid for $6 million. “Drake put in a bid for $6 million, but then he disappeared.”

You can hear it from Dash below.

