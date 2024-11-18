Sean “Diddy” Combs, the embattled CEO of Bad Boy Entertainment, faced another legal setback last week as prosecutors filed a scathing opposition to his third request for bail following his arrest on human trafficking charges. The filing accuses Combs of using underhanded tactics to manipulate potential jurors and obstruct justice while incarcerated.

Prosecutors Detail Alleged Misconduct

In court documents obtained by People, prosecutors argued that Combs’ request for bail offers “nothing new and material” to justify his release. Instead, they allege he has engaged in a “relentless course of obstructive conduct” aimed at derailing the case.

Among the accusations, Combs is said to have orchestrated social media campaigns designed to taint the jury pool, leaked materials favorable to his defense, and used third-party intermediaries to contact witnesses.

“While attempting to evade law enforcement monitoring, the defendant has, among other things, orchestrated social media campaigns that are, in his own words, aimed at tainting the jury pool,” the prosecution alleges.

Misuse of Prison Communication Systems

Prosecutors claim Combs has repeatedly circumvented Bureau of Prisons (BOP) regulations by using other inmates’ phone access codes, engaging in unauthorized three-way calls, and employing an illicit messaging system known as ContactMeASAP.

Through these methods, Combs allegedly communicated with individuals not on his approved contact list, including attorneys and potential witnesses. Additionally, the filing accuses Combs of compensating inmates for access to their PAC numbers through cash apps and commissary deposits.

Social Media Campaign Featuring His Children

One of the most damning allegations involves Combs’ use of his children to influence public perception. Prosecutors allege that for his birthday on Nov. 4, Combs coordinated a social media campaign featuring his children.

A video posted by his son Justin showed the family calling Combs in prison to wish him a happy birthday. Prosecutors claim Combs carefully monitored the analytics of the video and explicitly discussed with his family how to ensure it impacted potential jurors.

The filing states that Combs’ efforts extended to anonymously leaking “favorable video” to further shape public opinion.

Prosecution’s Arguments Against Bail

Prosecutors maintain that Combs remains a “danger to others” and has both the resources and incentive to flee. They argue that his continued attempts to contact potential witnesses—some of whom are alleged victims—demonstrate a pattern of intimidation and manipulation.

His latest proposed bail package, according to the opposition, is insufficient to address these concerns.

As the legal proceedings continue, the case against Diddy has only intensified. With his bail requests repeatedly denied and prosecutors painting a picture of ongoing obstruction, the music mogul’s future remains uncertain.

While his legal team has yet to respond to these latest allegations, the developments highlight the increasing scrutiny surrounding Combs’ actions both inside and outside prison walls. For now, his fate rests in the hands of the court, with prosecutors pushing for the case to proceed without further delays or distractions.