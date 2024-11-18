Diddy’s Legal Team Says Feds Raided Mogul’s Cell and Took Privileged Info

Diddy’s legal team is calling foul play on behalf of the feds. According to Diddy’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, the feds raided his jail cell and snatched privileged materials, including letters to his lawyer for the upcoming trial.

Diddy’s team states that the materials taken included handwritten notes to his legal team about defense witnesses and strategies for the trial beginning in May.

According to TMZ, Diddy’s legal team sees a violation of the mogul’s Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Amendment rights. Additionally, the team states that the items were handed to the prosecution team.

Diddy’s attorney is now seeking a hearing to clarify what happened, citing the incident as “outrageous government conduct amounting to a substantive due process violation.”