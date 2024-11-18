ESPN to Exclusively Feature Iconic ‘Inside the NBA’ Show Starting in 2025

ESPN, in collaboration with TNT Sports and the NBA, announced a groundbreaking partnership today to bring the legendary Inside the NBA studio show to ESPN’s platforms starting with the 2025-26 season. This marks the first year of ESPN and the NBA’s 11-year rights extension, signed in July.

Produced independently by TNT Sports from its Atlanta-based studios, Inside the NBA will feature on ESPN and ABC during high-profile events, including pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage of the NBA Finals, Conference Finals, NBA Playoffs, Christmas Day games, and more.

Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman of ESPN, highlighted the significance of this collaboration, calling Inside the NBA “one of the best and most culturally impactful shows in sports” and expressing excitement about integrating its team’s unique chemistry into ESPN’s NBA coverage.

Luis Silberwasser, CEO and Chairman of TNT Sports, emphasized the pride in continuing the show’s tradition while enhancing its reach through ESPN and ABC, ensuring fans enjoy its renowned mix of insight and entertainment.

In addition to this partnership, TNT Sports will air a new exclusive lineup of Big 12 football and basketball games starting in 2025, expanding its sports coverage. Meanwhile, ESPN will continue producing NBA Countdown and NBA Today, hosted by Malika Andrews with a team of prominent analysts, including Stephen A. Smith, Kendrick Perkins, and Shams Charania.

Debuting in 1989, Inside the NBA has earned 21 Sports Emmy Awards and received the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame’s Curt Gowdy Transformative Media Award in 2020. The partnership promises to enhance NBA coverage and elevate fan engagement across platforms.