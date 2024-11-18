feature featured Hip hop news Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories News Exclusives

Final Posthumous Juice WRLD Album ‘The Party Never Ends’ Coming Before The End Of 2024

November 18, 2024
Sha Be Allah
The wait for Juice WRLD’s final album is almost over. The previously rumored The Party Never Ends album is coming soon via Grade A Productions and Interscope Records. The news broke last night at ComplexCon Las Vegas 2024 during an exclusive listening party which included official Juice WRLD DJ Mike P, and follows the massive release of its lead single “All Girls Are the Same 2 (Insecure)” featuring Nicki Minaj.


The invite-only The Party Never Ends – A Listening Experience hosted by Grade A ProductionsInterscope Records, and Fortnite drew an impressive array of talent, music executives, and influencers.