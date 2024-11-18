The wait for Juice WRLD’s final album is almost over. The previously rumored The Party Never Ends album is coming soon via Grade A Productions and Interscope Records. The news broke last night at ComplexCon Las Vegas 2024 during an exclusive listening party which included official Juice WRLD DJ Mike P, and follows the massive release of its lead single “All Girls Are the Same 2 (Insecure)” featuring Nicki Minaj.

The invite-only The Party Never Ends – A Listening Experience hosted by Grade A Productions, Interscope Records, and Fortnite drew an impressive array of talent, music executives, and influencers.