Jim Jones To Host Annual Turkey Giveaway In Harlem 

Harlem’s own Jim Jones, the legendary rapper, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, is giving back to his community this holiday season with his annual turkey giveaway through his non profit VampCares. On Sunday, November 24th, families in need can pick up a free turkey at 57 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY 10026, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM ET.

This initiative, spearheaded by Jim Jones, reflects his continued commitment to supporting Harlem’s families and ensuring everyone can celebrate Thanksgiving with a meal to share.

“As someone who grew up in Harlem, it’s important to me to give back to the place that shaped me,” said Jim Jones. “The holidays are about community, gratitude, and giving, and I’m grateful for the chance to make a difference in people’s lives.”

Known not just for his success in music and business, but also for his dedication to uplifting his community, Jim Jones invites Harlem residents to join him for this special event. Families are encouraged to arrive early, as supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.