Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good have entered the next step of their relationship: they are engaged. The two revealed their engagement on the red carpet of the EBONY Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles.

Speaking with an E! reporter, Good revealed the two were “in love,” and Majors doubled down, stating the actress is “the one.” They then flexed the diamond ring and posed together on the red carpet.

You can see the moment below.

