Katt Williams Says He Wanted to ‘Kill the Careers’ of Comedians He Spoke About on ‘Club Shay Shay’

All the craziness of 2024 began with Katt Williams on Club Shay Shay in January. Appearing at Vulture Fest, Williams revealed that at the top of the year, he intended to ruin all the careers of those he mentioned during his appearance.

“I was trying to do something there that hadn’t been done,” Williams said. “When I wrote it out I wrote it out to kill the careers of the people I was talking about. It was so vicious I erased all of the knockout blows and just left the jabs so the comic I’m talking about knows I know your real story.”

You can hear it from Williams below.

