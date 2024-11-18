Here we go. Katt Williams recently shared his thoughts on Saturday Night Live‘s portrayal of him, revealing that he believes the show’s writers and cast members see him as a “b**ch.”

This is deep. But it’s interesting how he’s being so open about what he thinks THEY think.

The polarizing comedian was speaking at New York Magazine’s Vulture Festival, where he discussed his viral Club Shay Shay interview, which was parodied multiple times on SNL over the years. Despite being the subject of these skits on nine different occasions, Williams pointed out that he’s never been invited to host the show.

During the straight forward but entertaining conversation, the 53-year-old comic reflected on his feelings about the show’s parodies, particularly one featuring SNL cast member Ego Nwodim impersonating him. “A lot of times when people are doing an impression of you, they’re really showing you how they feel about you,” Williams explained. “So, for Saturday Night Live to have an impression of me and have a woman do that? It means they think I’m a b**ch, and I understand that that’s what they’re saying when they do that.” Williams didn’t mince words, implying that the choice to have a female cast member portray him was a deliberate decision by SNL to project a particular image of him.

Williams, also made it clear that he doesn’t take the snubs personally. “At this point, I take it as a badge of honor that they don’t f**k with me,” he added, indicating that he’s not bothered by the absence of an invitation to host. Instead, he seems to wear it as a sort of badge, a sign that he’s not the typical figure they want on the show.

Now get this, the conversation with Vulture also ventured into other areas of Williams’ career, including his infamous interview with FS1’s Club Shay Shay, hosted by Shannon Sharpe. In that interview, Williams took aim at several of his fellow comedians, including Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey, Kevin Hart, Faizon Love, and Michael Blackson.

What’s more, he explained that his intent during the interview was to “kill the careers” of those he called out, believing that he had figured out the “algorithm” of how to do so. However, after rethinking his approach, he admitted to toning down the impact, saying, “When I wrote it out, I wrote it out to kill the careers of the people that I was talking about. But it was so vicious that I erased all of the knockout blows and just left the jabs so that the comic I’m talking about knows that ‘I know your real story, motherf**ker. Imma tell this, but you know what else I know.’”