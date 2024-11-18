Lil Baby Teases New 21 Savage Feature as ‘Hardest Verse Ever’

Lil Baby is back to work. With new music flowing through the Internet, Baby revealed he was cooking up with 21 Savage. “I think I got @21savage hardest verse ever,” Baby wrote on X.

I think I got @21savage hardest verse ever 😮‍💨😮‍💨 — Lil Baby (@whamcbfw4) November 16, 2024

Earlier Friday morning, Grammy-Award-winning superstar Lil Baby’s (Quality Control Music/Motown) returned to rap supremacy with “5 AM.” Directed by Skeeboe, “5 AM” highlights the Atlanta superstar’s charisma and Teflon’s resiliency, ultimately the track’s driving forces. “Ain’t it crazy how they try to play me like I ain’t the one / Ain’t said it, but you know without me, this shit would be none,” the diamond-certified rapper says on the chorus, his flow pulsating with frenetic energy.

Whether driving exotic cars or putting pen to paper in the studio, Baby’s lyrical fortitude swells when his back is against the wall, and pressure comes at him from every angle. Despite the constant attacks from his adversaries, Baby is unfazed, reminding fans of his unwavering determination to reclaim his spot in the game as one of rap’s elite storytellers.

Following the release of “5 AM,” Baby returned with his official new single “Insecurities.” Directed by Hidji, Baby lays out why he should be anyone’s plan A, offering top-of-the-line quality across the board. Baby’s onslaught reaches new levels when he raps: “I know it gets tight paying bills, I’ll take care of that / I know you been wanting to tour the world, we can go anywhere. “Insecurities” finds Baby showcasing why he’s the best option for women looking to secure a real man.

Lil Baby keeps his fans on high alert with more buzzy and noteworthy collaborations. Billboards in Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Atlanta, and Chicago have read: “Whatever Wham Say Goes,” referring to Young Thug’s famous tweet from last June.

This isn’t surprising as Baby’s searing run as a perennial features artist remains his calling card after churning out hits for Central Cee (“BAND4BAND”), Future and Metro Boomin’ (“All My Life”), Rod Wave (“F–k The Fame”), further solidifying his status as one of the all-time leaders on the Billboard Hot 100. With Baby now shifting the focus back to himself, he’s readying the release for his forthcoming album – his first in two years since his platinum-selling No. 1 album It’s Only Me.