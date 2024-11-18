Rubi Rose Crowned Champion at Star-Studded PrizePicks World Championships in Atlanta

Getty Images

The PrizePicks World Championships brought together celebrities, athletes, and influencers for an unforgettable evening at Pullman Yards in Atlanta on Sunday, November 17. Hosted by PrizePicks, the largest daily fantasy sports operator in North America, the event merged sports, pop culture, and entertainment, culminating in rapper Rubi Rose winning the championship title.

Rose teamed up with Janelle, a fan selected through a social media contest, to take home the $100,000 grand prize, splitting the winnings equally. Their victory came from correctly predicting five outcomes in a 6-Pick Flex lineup, which included standout projections like Derrick Henry under 86.5 rushing yards and Bijan Robinson over 25.5 receiving yards. Both Rose and Janelle also earned 6-pick Free Lineups for a chance at $1,000,000 during NFL Week 12.

The event drew major names in sports and entertainment, including Stephen A. Smith, Kysre Gondrezick, and Parker Meadows, alongside social media icons and influencers like SteveWillDoIt, Funny Marco, and Sara Saffari. PrizePicks transformed the venue into the ultimate watch party, celebrating its status as the premier daily fantasy platform.

You can see images from the star-studded event below.

With operations in 44 jurisdictions, PrizePicks is committed to enhancing the sports experience for fans nationwide while prioritizing responsible gaming. To learn more about their responsible gaming initiatives, visit PrizePicks Responsible Gaming.