Sexyy Red Launches ‘Northside Princess’ Brand and Unveils Limited-Edition Lip Gloss Kit

After dominating the rap game with her bold one-liners and chart-topping hits, Sexyy Red is stepping into the entrepreneurial spotlight with the launch of her new cosmetics and lifestyle brand, Northside Princess. Created in partnership with Club Kuma, the brand reflects the artist’s unique vision, empowering women to embrace their multifaceted lives and confidently channel their Sexyy-est selves.

Sexyy Red kicks off her brand with the highly anticipated “Sexyy Gloss Kit”, a limited-edition 8-pack of custom lip glosses featuring cheeky, buzzworthy names like “Coochie Juice” (clear with holographic sparkle) and “Bootyhole Brown” (champagne quartz with multi-tone shimmer). The names pay homage to her viral single, Pound Town, embodying her unapologetic style and playful energy.

The glosses are formulated in the USA with vegan, cruelty-free ingredients and infused with juicy mango flavor, offering a perfect blend of fun and practicality for any makeup routine.

Fans can pre-order the Sexyy Gloss Kit starting Thursday, November 21, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on northsideprincess.com. The first 100 pre-sale customers will receive a signed kit, adding an exclusive touch to the collection.

The official launch is set for Black Friday, November 29, marking a new era for Sexyy Red as a trailblazer in both music and beauty.