Shyne Says Diddy Only Paid Him $50K After Taking the Fall for 10 Years in Prison

The war of words between Shyne and Diddy continues. Appearing on The Breakfast Club, Shyne revealed that he once attempted to spit in Diddy’s face when he visited him in jail. Additionally, he said that Diddy gave him $50,000 as an attempt of reconciliation.

“I felt he owed me something, he gave me $50 racks,” Shyne said. “I said you can’t be serious. 10 years? 50 racks.”

You can hear it all from Shyne below.

Shyne is letting it all fly when it comes to Diddy. Appearing on the Stephen A. Smith Show, Shyne stated he thinks Diddy is the devil and highlighted what he thinks caused their relationship to break down.

This isn’t the first time Shyne has spoken out about Diddy. Back in September, he also levied the “destroyed my life” claim.

“I was defending him and he turned around and called witnesses to testify against me,” Shyne said. “He pretty much sent me to prison. That is the context by which you must always describe that relationship.

“Let us not lose sight of what they cold heart facts are. This is not someone I vacationed with and enjoyed a great intimate relationship of brotherhood. This is someone who destroyed my life and who I forgave and for the better interest of Belize, because he was in a position at the time to give scholarships and invest, I would not deny the attempt of investment to Belize.”

Now, Diddy and his team have had enough. Reaching out to TMZ, a rep for the jailed mogul said: “Mr. Combs categorically denies Mr. Barrow’s allegations, including any suggestion that he orchestrated Mr. Barrow to ‘take the fall’ or ‘sacrificed’ him by directing witnesses to testify against him. These claims are unequivocally false.”

The rep also said, “Mr. Combs was acquitted of all charges related to the 1999 Club New York incident and has consistently maintained his innocence. He cannot accept or condone any characterization of his actions as ‘demonic’ or ‘malicious.'”

But they weren’t done, “Mr. Combs appreciates the path Mr. Barrow has pursued and wishes him continued success. It is unfortunate that Mr. Barrow has chosen to revisit these allegations. Mr. Combs trusts that responsible journalism will weigh both the established legal outcomes and Mr. Combs’ positive, longstanding support for those he has worked with.”