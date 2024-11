Snoop Dogg appreciates what JAY-Z is doing for the Super Bowl halftime show. Snoop shared his opinion on a life recording of Drink Champs with Dr. Dre.

“Before JAY-Z cot control of the Super bowl, wasn’t no n—as performing,” Snoop said.”So let’s go back to the essence of beginning and he’s creating a way for artists being able to perform.”

He added, “You should just be honored that hip-hop is able to seen on that platform. For all of us.”

