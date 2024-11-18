Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cavaliers 128, Hornets 114: The Cleveland Cavaliers continue their historic run, becoming just the fourth team in NBA history to open a season 15-0. Despite Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland dominated behind standout performances from Darius Garland and Ty Jerome, who tied his career highs with 24 points and eight assists.

The Cavs showcased their depth and teamwork, with Evan Mobley (23 points, 11 rebounds) and Jarrett Allen (21 points, 15 rebounds) each recording double-doubles. Cleveland controlled the pace throughout, trailing for just 17 seconds in the first quarter before taking over the game.

Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball kept the Hornets competitive, leading all scorers with 31 points and 12 assists. A solid third quarter brought the Hornets within three points, but Cleveland responded by outscoring them 26-15 in the final frame to secure the win.

Advertisement

The Cavaliers now join the elite company, matching the 15-0 starts of the 1993-94 Rockets, 1948-49 Capitols, and the 2015-16 Warriors, who hold the all-time best start at 24-0. Each team made the NBA Finals, with the Rockets claiming the championship.

The Cavs face their toughest test yet on Tuesday. They will take on the defending champion Boston Celtics in an Emirates NBA Cup showdown at 7 p.m. ET on TNT. Fans will see if Cleveland can extend its streak against a top-tier opponent.