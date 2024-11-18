The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to a historic start, entering their matchup with the Boston Celtics at 15-0, tied for the second-best start to a season in NBA history. They are matched only by the 1948-49 Washington Capitols and the 1993-94 Houston Rockets, with the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors holding the record at 24-0. Remarkably, all three teams with a 15-0 or better start made it to the NBA Finals that season.

The Cavaliers’ 15-game winning streak has set a franchise record for the longest single-season streak. This game marks the first meeting between Cleveland and Boston since last season’s Eastern Conference Semifinals, which saw the Celtics advance in five games. Both teams are participating in the Emirates NBA Cup, with Cleveland sitting at 1-0 and Boston at 0-1 in Group Play.

Best Starts in NBA History

Offensively, the Cavaliers lead the NBA in points per game (123.7) and offensive rating (122.1), while the Celtics sit just behind, ranking second in both categories (121.6 points, 121.4 offensive rating). Cleveland has already set a team record with seven games scoring 130 or more points.

Advertisement

Cleveland aims to extend its road dominance with a victory, which would give them an 8-0 record on the road, making them the 12th team in NBA history to start the season with eight consecutive road wins. Meanwhile, Boston will look to build on their recent dramatic overtime win, with Jayson Tatum hitting a buzzer-beating, game-winning three-pointer in their last game against the Toronto Raptors.