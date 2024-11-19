Boardroom and MLB Team Up for Star-Studded Vegas Weekend Following All-MLB Awards

This past weekend, Boardroom and Major League Baseball (MLB) hosted a star-studded weekend in Las Vegas, following Thursday night’s All-MLB Awards. Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman and MLB legend-turned-executive CC Sabathia curated a high-profile gathering of influential leaders from sports, music, entertainment, and business at The NoMad Bar on Friday night. The event, which featured music by Chase B, brought together an impressive roster of guests including retired MLB stars like Gary Sheffield, Nick Swisher, and Justin Upton, as well as active players like Lars Nootbaar of the St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Pham.

Saturday morning’s Toca Madera brunch continued the momentum, bringing together a mix of MLB players and executives, including Ryan Helsley of the Cardinals and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin. Among the VIP guests were rapper Travis Scott, retired NFL tight end Darren Waller, NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor, Los Angeles Sparks player Dearica Hamby, and Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony Tiffith.

Kleiman said, “We are proud to have brought together so many power players in music, sports, and business alongside our partners at MLB. Boardroom looks forward to continuing to expand our partnership through incredible events and storytelling with the MLB.”

Noah Garden, MLB’s Deputy Commissioner of Business and Media, echoed the sentiment, noting, “This weekend’s events really showcased what this partnership is all about – culturally impactful moments with our players and MLB at the forefront. Together with Rich and his team, and with the influence of Special Advisor to the Commissioner CC Sabathia, we have created events that leave a lasting impact for our players and attendees. We look forward to continuing to build these opportunities with Boardroom as part of our player marketing efforts.””These events showcase what this partnership is all about—culturally impactful moments with MLB at the forefront. Together with Rich and his team, and with CC Sabathia’s influence, we’re creating events that leave a lasting impact.”

The event marked another milestone in Boardroom’s partnership with MLB, which, since its announcement in May, has brought MLB players together with key figures across industries for unique networking opportunities and brand-building moments.

Pictures from the weekend can be seen below.