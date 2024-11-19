Candace Owens Calls Out Beyoncé and Ms. Tina Knowles Over Alleged Endorsement Controversy

Conservative commentator Candace Owens found herself at odds with Beyoncé and her mother, Ms. Tina Knowles, following Owens’ claim last week questioning whether Kamala Harris’ campaign paid for Beyoncé’s endorsement. The controversy escalated after Meta removed Owens’ post, prompting Ms. Knowles to address the claims directly on Instagram.

Owens wasted no time firing back in the comments, accusing Beyoncé of deflecting criticism. “Beyoncé needs to stop posting from her burner account,” Owens wrote. She defended her original post, noting it used the term “allegedly” and cited multiple publications that sought confirmation from both Beyoncé’s team and the Harris campaign but received no response.

Owens also called out Beyoncé’s decision to remain silent, contrasting it with Cardi B’s approach when facing questions in the past. “People share untrue reports on me all the time—do I call Mark Zuckerberg?” Owens remarked, criticizing the apparent involvement of Meta in removing her commentary. She ended her rebuttal with a pointed critique: “Sending your literal mama to defend you as opposed to just responding to journalists asking questions… is childish af.”

The dispute has since sparked intense reactions across social media, with fans and critics weighing in on the exchange. While Beyoncé has yet to respond directly, the exchange underscores the heightened tension between public figures navigating political and cultural debates.