Multi-platinum, 3x GRAMMY® Award-nominated, and Emmy® Award-winning rapper Cordae will embark on The Crossroads Tour in 2025. The 23-city trek kicks off on Wednesday, February 5 at Ace of Spades in Sacramento, CA, making stops in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Toronto, New York, and more before wrapping up in Chicago, IL at Concord Music Hall on Sunday, March 16.

The Crossroads Tour celebrates Cordae’s critically acclaimed new album, The Crossroads, available now via Atlantic Records HERE. Executive produced by Smoko Ono, The Crossroads features the singles “Mad As Fuck,” “Syrup Sandwiches (feat. Joey Bada$$$)”, ”Saturday Mornings” (feat. Lil Wayne)”, and “Summer Drop” (feat. Anderson . Paak).” The 16-track album contains even more stellar collaborations from Juicy J, Ty Dolla $ign, Jordan Ward, Ravyn Lenae, and Kanye West.

THE CROSSROADS TOUR – NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES:

Advertisement

Wed Feb 05 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Fri Feb 07 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

Sun Feb 09 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Mon Feb 10 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Wed Feb 12 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

Tues Feb 18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

Wed Feb 19 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Fri Feb 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Sat Feb 22 – Denver, CO – Cervantes’

Sun Feb 23 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

Tues Feb 25 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Midtown

Wed Feb 26 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

Fri Feb 28 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Sat Mar 01 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Sun Mar 02 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Tues Mar 04 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Thu Mar 06 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

Sat Mar 08 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield

Sun Mar 09 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House

Tue Mar 11 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

Wed Mar 12 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

Sat Mar 15 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

Sun Mar 16 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall