Multi-platinum, 3x GRAMMY® Award-nominated, and Emmy® Award-winning rapper Cordae will embark on The Crossroads Tour in 2025. The 23-city trek kicks off on Wednesday, February 5 at Ace of Spades in Sacramento, CA, making stops in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Toronto, New York, and more before wrapping up in Chicago, IL at Concord Music Hall on Sunday, March 16.
The Crossroads Tour celebrates Cordae’s critically acclaimed new album, The Crossroads, available now via Atlantic Records HERE. Executive produced by Smoko Ono, The Crossroads features the singles “Mad As Fuck,” “Syrup Sandwiches (feat. Joey Bada$$$)”, ”Saturday Mornings” (feat. Lil Wayne)”, and “Summer Drop” (feat. Anderson . Paak).” The 16-track album contains even more stellar collaborations from Juicy J, Ty Dolla $ign, Jordan Ward, Ravyn Lenae, and Kanye West.
THE CROSSROADS TOUR – NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES:
Wed Feb 05 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
Fri Feb 07 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
Sun Feb 09 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
Mon Feb 10 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
Wed Feb 12 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
Tues Feb 18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
Wed Feb 19 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Fri Feb 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Sat Feb 22 – Denver, CO – Cervantes’
Sun Feb 23 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
Tues Feb 25 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Midtown
Wed Feb 26 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
Fri Feb 28 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
Sat Mar 01 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
Sun Mar 02 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Tues Mar 04 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
Thu Mar 06 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston
Sat Mar 08 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield
Sun Mar 09 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House
Tue Mar 11 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland
Wed Mar 12 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
Sat Mar 15 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
Sun Mar 16 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall