Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly threw a wild party for Meek Mill’s 27th birthday on May 3, 2014, renting the lavish Parisian Palace in Las Vegas for $25,000. Exclusive video footage reveals a night filled with extravagance and chaos, leaving behind a troubling scene at the property.

The footage, shared with DailyMail.com, shows over 900 guests packing the mansion, surpassing the expected 850. The event included masked exotic dancers, lingerie-clad performers, and a naked sushi model as part of the spectacle. Among the notable attendees were King Bach, French Montana, and Lil Durk, who joined Meek Mill and Diddy onstage during the celebration.

The aftermath painted a grim picture. Property manager Jason Haight, who oversaw the event, described the scene as “disgusting,” with cocaine residue, broken bottles, used condoms, and bloodstained bedding left behind. “There were broken bottles of alcohol, used condoms, blood on the beddings, powder, razor blades by the hundreds, lubricant on the dressers and marble floors,” Haight said.

“I found panties, bras, and even two iPhones in the bushes behind the bowling alley.”

Diddy’s team reportedly made specific preparations for the event, including replacing bedroom door locks and installing temporary smoke detectors. Despite these measures, Haight claimed the party spiraled out of control, with rampant drug use and excessive drinking contributing to the property’s state.

The mansion, known for its intricate period details and hand-painted ceilings, sustained significant disrespect during the event. Haight estimated half an ounce of cocaine was collected from various areas of the home. “It looked like powdered sugar everywhere,” he remarked.

Diddy allegedly secured an insurance policy to cover any damages or liabilities, but the chaos raised questions about handling such high-profile events.

Well, this is a switch-up. With Diddy news swirling online, one of his biggest friends, Meek Mill, has joined the “No Diddy” trend. A video has hit online showing Meek claiming he is “No Diddy Gang.”

“No Diddy Gang, Meek Milly in real life — don’t ever disrespect me, ya heard?” Meek said.

One of Diddy’s sons, Justin Combs, saw the message and had a swift response: “SMH [facepalm emoji}”

Justin Combs Reacts To Meek Mill Dissing Diddy In Public: “SMH 🤦🏾‍♂️” pic.twitter.com/fba3CukNlD — Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) November 13, 2024

This past September, Meek Mill wanted his name cleared. Hitting X offered $100,000 to an investigative team to find evidence linking him to Diddy’s legal troubles. The message came in response to frequent accusations and jokes flying across social media.

“I wanna hire an investigative team 100k cash to find out every specific detail involving meek mill name to ‘Diddy’ case,” Meek wrote. “I also want them to look at who is powering the media involving ‘meek’ anything to do with buddy!

“‘Something not right,'” he finished.