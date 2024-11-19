November is Hip Hop History Month, a time for us to reflect on the pivotal moments that have shaped the Hip Hop genre and culture at large.

One of those pivotal moments that will probably stand out forever is the release of Cardi B’s classic banger, Bodak Yellow.

Make no mistake, Bodak Yellow not only skyrocketed Cardi’s career but let’s just say it how it is, this heater shifted the landscape of female rap, forever.

We broke down Bodak Yellow and Cardi’s journey as it applies to the track into a few sub categories so let’s break it down …

Cardi on the come up:

Before Bodak Yellow, Cardi B was on her way to being the biggest name since Nicki Minaj pretty much restarted and redefined what it meant to be a female rapper. Cardi was coming up in a different time, already a popular figure on social media, known for her well, unapologetic and candid persona. She became a larger-than-life presence. Cardi had already built a following on the Gram and gained notoriety as a star on the reality TV show Love & Hip Hop: New York. Then Cardi dropped Bodak Yellow in June 2017 that her career took a dramatic turn toward superstardom. Talk about a moment.

Bodak Yellow’s production:

The record was produced by Laquan Green and J. White Did It, the Florida-based producer who crafted what will always be seen as a hard-hitting, trap-influenced track that would carry Cardi B’s memorably bars to the top of the charts. The production was minimalistic but highly effective—pounding bass, sharp hi-hats, and a hypnotic piano loop. Get this, these elements all set the stage for Cardi’s confident, brash almost defiant delivery. The track’s hook, was a catchy AF chant, that had EVERYBODY rapping along.

Bodak Yellow on the charts:

Bodak Yellow was nothing short of a major breakthrough on the charts. In September 2017, the song reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Like think about that. Cardi was literary from the projects and made her way to fairly big reality show then dropped a number one song. The made Cardi B the FIRST solo female rapper in history to top the chart. Unreal and flowers for days. The achievement was insanely monumental —not just for Cardi, but for the entire genre and growing sub genre of female rap that only Nicki had elevated in recent memory. Yes, flowers to Nicki, again but this is Card’s moment. But check this, prior to Bodak Yellow, no female rapper had reached #1 with a solo single since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998. And respectfully Ms. Lauren can not be defined as only a rapper, she so much more. But

The song stayed at #1 for three weeks, but its success continued for months, staying on the Hot 100 for over 50 weeks. Sheesh. Cardi’s chart performance made history in several ways: Bodak Yellow became one of the longest-charting rap songs by a female artist and set the stage for the broader acceptance of female rappers in mainstream hip hop. Cardi had crossed over from reality TV fame to bona fide hip hop royalty. Cardi B’s success was a clear signal that the rap world was ready for a new wave of female talent—and she was leading the charge. Like we said, undeniable.

Cardi B’s trajectory after Bodak Yellow:

The success of Bodak Yellow launched Cardi B into the global spotlight. Before the song’s release, she was already a rising star, but Bodak Yellow cemented her status as one of the most dominant figures in hip hop. Cardi quickly became a force—releasing her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, in 2018, which went on to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, making her the first woman to win that category solo.

Bodak Yellow also opened the door for more mainstream collaborations with artists like Bruno Mars (Finesse Remix), Migos (Motorsport), and Drake (Girls Like You). Then after, more women in rap, such as Megan Thee Stallion, and Doja Cat, have since build upon Cardi’s trailblazing success in their own rites and in many ways bigger than Cardi, if we’re being honest.

Influence on the rap and the rise of female empowerment within the culture:

What made Bodak Yellow so groundbreaking wasn’t merely its chart success; it also signified a shift in how female rappers were perceived in the larger rap culture. Cardi used her platform that kicked in door after door, to push against traditional gender norms, celebrating her sexuality and independence without fear of judgment. That part.

Bodak Yellow became an anthem of sheer female empowerment in a vibe that traditionally was only reserved for men. The song showed that women in rap didn’t need to conform to anyone’s expectations but their own. It was a declaration of ambition, and confidence— see all these traits resonated with fans, especially young women, who felt seen and heard in a genre that often sidelined them. That part, again!

Lasting legacy of Bodak Yellow:

In the years since its release, because damn it’s been a few years, Bodak Yellow is affirmed as one of the most iconic rap songs of the late 2010s. It has been certified Diamond by the RIAA, signifying over 10 million units sold in the U.S. alone. Not only did the track help redefine female representation in hip hop, but it also paved the way for a more diverse, inclusive, and varied sound in the genre. What’s more, Cardi’s success proved that rap wasn’t just for one type of artist—it could be for anyone with the talent, the drive, because she certainly has that and the vision to make a lasting impact.

In celebrating Hip Hop History Month, it’s clear that Bodak Yellow marks one of the most transformative moments in the history of rap, and Cardi B’s place in that history is firmly secured. Bodak Yellow through Cardi B, was a game-changer—pushing boundaries, breaking records, and reshaping how we view women in hip hop – forever.