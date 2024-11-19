Together with longtime business and creative partners Ibrahim Hamad (who also serves as Cole’s manager and cofounder of Dreamville) and Scott Lazer (Filmmaker, Creative Director), J. Cole released a new limited audio series titled “Inevitable.” It will take listeners on an unfiltered voyage through his life, career, and personal evolution, using both released and unreleased music to guide the story.

Check out the first episode of Season 1 and purchase the full series HERE

Titled “The Come Up” after J. Cole’s debut mixtape, the first episode dropped yesterday evening followed by the project’s release on official streaming platforms. This is the first time the mixtape has been made available on DSPs since its debut in 2007.

Tracklisting:

Intro

Simba

I’m The Man

School Daze

Dollar And A Dream

Quote Me

College Boy

Split You Up

Plain

The Come Up

Dead Presidents

Lil Ghetto Nigga

Homecoming

Carolina On My Mind (feat. Deacon)

Can’t Cry

Goin’ Off

Rags To Riches (At The Beep)