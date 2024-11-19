Together with longtime business and creative partners Ibrahim Hamad (who also serves as Cole’s manager and cofounder of Dreamville) and Scott Lazer (Filmmaker, Creative Director), J. Cole released a new limited audio series titled “Inevitable.” It will take listeners on an unfiltered voyage through his life, career, and personal evolution, using both released and unreleased music to guide the story.
Check out the first episode of Season 1 and purchase the full series HERE
Titled “The Come Up” after J. Cole’s debut mixtape, the first episode dropped yesterday evening followed by the project’s release on official streaming platforms. This is the first time the mixtape has been made available on DSPs since its debut in 2007.
Tracklisting:
Intro
Simba
I’m The Man
School Daze
Dollar And A Dream
Quote Me
College Boy
Split You Up
Plain
The Come Up
Dead Presidents
Lil Ghetto Nigga
Homecoming
Carolina On My Mind (feat. Deacon)
Can’t Cry
Goin’ Off
Rags To Riches (At The Beep)