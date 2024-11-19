John David Washington, Danielle Deadwyler, and Samuel L. Jackson Star in ‘The Piano Lesson’ Trailer

Premiering on Netflix on November 22, 2024, and currently in select theaters, The Piano Lesson brings August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play with a star-studded cast to the screen. Directed by Malcolm Washington in his feature debut, the film features a compelling story about family, legacy, and the ghosts of the past.

At the story’s heart is a battle over a prized heirloom piano, a symbol of the Charles family’s history. John David Washington plays Boy Willie, a man eager to sell the piano to build his fortune. His sister, Berniece, portrayed by Danielle Deadwyler, refuses to part with the piano, as it represents the family’s heritage. Samuel L. Jackson stars as their uncle, Doaker, who tries to mediate the escalating conflict but finds himself confronting long-buried family secrets.

Adapted from Wilson’s iconic play, The Piano Lesson explores themes of identity, resilience, and the complexities of intergenerational trauma. With a screenplay by Virgil Williams and Malcolm Washington, the film features an all-star ensemble cast including Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, Erykah Badu, Skylar Aleece Smith, and Corey Hawkins.

Produced by Oscar-nominated Denzel Washington and Todd Black, The Piano Lesson brings to life Wilson’s powerful examination of family and legacy. The film’s score is composed by Alexandre Desplat, adding another layer to the gripping narrative. As the Charles family contemplates their past, the movie reveals startling truths about how history is shaped, and who ultimately gets to decide its meaning.