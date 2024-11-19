Museum of Graffiti, the leading contemporary art museum in Miami’s Art District of Wynwood, is celebrating a milestone anniversary of 5 years on December 4 – 6, 2024 with a hand-selected group of partners guaranteed to serve up an experience in culture that Miami has never seen.

Highlights include panel discussions, live performances, limited edition releases, and culinary experiences curated by CookUnity. Don’t miss the private collectors’ preview, a public opening featuring Rahzel, and a thought-provoking panel on “Global Hip Hop Culture Born in Miami.” Additional activities include live tattooing, single-line portraits, rap battles, and exclusive listening parties.

In line with its mission to share the power of expression, spark wonder, and inspire creativity for and about the graffiti art movement, Museum of Graffiti has tapped Rolling Loud for an official partnership guaranteed to pair audio with the visual art that spans 3 different exhibitions in separate buildings that are all connected via an interactive patio that will be home to the Spotify Artists’ Lounge. The three solo exhibitions are CEY ADAMS’ Departure: 40 Years of Art & Design, TRISTAN EATON: Women of Marvel, and SLICK: MIA.

Advertisement

This milestone event showcases the evolution of graffiti art while celebrating the Museum’s mission to inspire creativity and highlight graffiti’s cultural significance.