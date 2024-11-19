NBA and Houston Rockets Bring First-Ever Tech Challenge and Empowering Programming to AfroTech

The NBA and Houston Rockets collaborated to bring exciting initiatives to the AfroTech conference in Houston from Nov. 13-16. One of the key highlights was the first-ever NBA Foundation Tech Challenge, where 25 students from local universities like the University of Houston, Rice University, Prairie View A&M University, and Texas Southern University presented business ideas based on real-world challenges.

Houston Rockets CMO Julian Duncan judged the challenge, NBA All-Star Baron Davis, and Amplitude’s Nikki Lasley. Prairie View A&M took home the top prize, with each student receiving $1,000 and a scholarship funded by a $25,000 donation from Amplitude.

The NBA Foundation also sponsored 100 Houston-area students to attend AfroTech, giving them access to valuable networking opportunities and career insights from top tech professionals. On the Executive Stage, NBA President of Basketball Operations Byron Spruell, WNBA Head of League Operations Bethany Donaphin, and Rockets GM Rafael Stone participated in a panel discussing the intersection of tech and basketball, offering advice on career development.

Additionally, Baron Davis engaged in a Fireside chat about entrepreneurship and innovation, sharing his expertise on blending business and basketball.