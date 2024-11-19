New Edition Extends Las Vegas Residency With Six Winter 2025 Dates

New Edition is returning its celebrated residency to the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. The iconic R&B/pop group announced on Monday, November 18, that “New Edition: Las Vegas” will return for six additional performances in winter 2025. Fans can catch the legendary band on February 12, 14-15, 19, and 21-22, with the shows aligning perfectly with Valentine’s Day weekend.

“There’s no R&B group quite like New Edition,” said Bobby Reynolds, senior vp, AEG Presents Las Vegas, in a statement to Billboard. “New Edition’s exclusive residency at Encore Theater has already left an indelible mark on the venue and on Las Vegas residencies as a whole. We look forward to bringing the band back to the Las Vegas Strip in February 2025 and to reuniting with fans from around the world who enjoy their hit songs just as much as we do.”

“Performing for our fans and NE4LIFERS in Las Vegas over this past year has been a dream. Encore Theater’s intimate size allows us to feel a personal connection with our audience members and fans night after night, making each performance more special than the next. We look forward to returning to the stage in 2025, to making new memories and to sharing all that we have in store for our fans — including special shows over Valentine’s Day Weekend!” – New Edition

This extension follows the success of their earlier shows at the venue, offering audiences another chance to experience their electrifying performances and timeless hits. Tickets are expected to sell quickly for these highly anticipated dates.

Advertisement