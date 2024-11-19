Ray Vaughn Announces Debut EP ‘The Good, The Bad & The Dollar Menu’

Top Dawg Entertainment’s rising star, Ray Vaughn, has unveiled the title of his debut EP, The Good, The Bad & The Dollar Menu, set to drop soon. Along with the announcement, he released the project’s first single, “East Chatt,” featuring TDE labelmate Isaiah Rashad. The track is produced by Devin Malik, Rory Behr, Nabeyin, and others, delivering a blend of neck-snapping beats and soulful shifts.

The upcoming EP follows Ray’s collaborations with notable artists like Pusha T on “Problems” and NLE Choppa on “FNBM,” signaling his growing presence in the rap scene. The Good, The Bad & The Dollar Menu is a creative, tongue-in-cheek exploration of Ray’s personal and musical journey, from his adolescence to his signing with TDE. The EP’s production reflects his experiences, blending dark and gritty themes with fun, witty humor, and showcasing Ray’s unique wordplay.

With this project, Ray Vaughn proves himself as a versatile artist, balancing introspective storytelling with catchy, bold beats that reflect his diverse influences and experiences. Fans can expect a sound that’s both fresh and familiar, as he boldly steps into the spotlight with his signature cheeky style.

