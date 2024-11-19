ScHoolboy Q has announced a brand new run of live tour dates which includes stops both in the U.S as well as Germany, France, Netherlands and United Kingdom. Playing songs from his critically acclaimed catalog, including this year’s Blue Lips, ScHoolboy Q will kick off the tour in Oakland CA next year — undoubtedly bringing the energy from the Summer run to new crowds globally.

Tickets will be available for artist pre-sale this Thursday, November 21 at 9am local time via https://laylo.com/groovyq/m/bluelipslive while public on-sale will begin Friday, November 22. Full tour routing and to purchase, head to: https://www.groovyq.com/tour/

BLUE LIPS LIVE TOUR ROUTING:

Jan 23 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Jan 24 Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

Jan 25 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

Jan 26 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Feb 14 Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys

Feb 15 Paris, France @ Elysee Montmarte

Feb 17 Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria

Feb 19 Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013 Poppodium

Feb 20 London, UK @ Roundhouse