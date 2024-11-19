feature featured Hip hop news Hip Hop News | Trending Hip Hop Stories News Exclusives

ScHoolboy Q Announces 2025 International Tour Dates

November 19, 2024
Sha Be Allah
unnamed 40

ScHoolboy Q has announced a brand new run of live tour dates which includes stops both in the U.S as well as Germany, France, Netherlands and United Kingdom. Playing songs from his critically acclaimed catalog, including this year’s Blue Lips, ScHoolboy Q will kick off the tour in Oakland CA next year — undoubtedly bringing the energy from the Summer run to new crowds globally.

unnamed 38

Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Tickets will be available for artist pre-sale this Thursday, November 21 at 9am local time via https://laylo.com/groovyq/m/bluelipslive while public on-sale will begin Friday, November 22. Full tour routing and to purchase, head to: https://www.groovyq.com/tour/

BLUE LIPS LIVE TOUR ROUTING:

Advertisement

Jan 23            Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Jan 24            Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

Jan 25            Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

Jan 26            Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Feb 14           Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys

Feb 15           Paris, France @ Elysee Montmarte

Feb 17           Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria

Feb 19           Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013 Poppodium

Feb 20           London, UK @ Roundhouse