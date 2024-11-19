Kevin Hart is the one. The comedian turned Hollywood brand has solidified himself as one of the entertainment industry’s most successful and bankable stars over the last 15 years, starring in numerous blockbuster films that have usually been lead by his signature comedic style and unmatched energy. Occasionally he’s played a serious role, but we’ll get to that later.

From action buddy comedies to family-friendly films, Hart’s versatility has earned him a loyal global fan base. For this edition of Screen Culture, we put together five of Hart’s funniest and most commercially successful films over the last 10 years. Each is giving, why he’s able to make audiences laugh out loud while cashing in on an unmatched level that we haven’t seen since the iconic Eddie Murphy in his hey day. Oh, and we even added the box office cash each filmed raked in so ya’ll get why Hart’s that guy guy.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

Official Synopsis: In this action-packed sequel to the 1995 classic, four high school students discover an old video game console and are drawn into the game’s jungle setting. To escape, they must complete dangerous tasks while navigating a world full of perilous creatures and challenging obstacles. Kevin Hart stars as the avatar of a tough, muscular explorer named Franklin “Mouse” Finbar— a complete contrast to Hart’s usual persona.

Kevin Hart plays Anthony “Fridge” Johnson: A high school football player whose friendship with Spencer has deteriorated due to their different social statuses. In Jumanji, he is transformed into Franklin “Mouse” Finbar, a diminutive zoologist and weapons carrier who has a weakness in strength, speed, and cake.

Box Office Success: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle grossed over $962 million worldwide, making it one of Hart’s biggest box office hits.

Ride Along (2014)

Official Synopsis: For two years, security guard Ben (Kevin Hart) has tried to convince James (Ice Cube), a veteran cop, that he is worthy of James’ sister, Angela. When Ben is finally accepted into the police academy, James decides to test his mettle by inviting him along on a shift deliberately designed to scare the trainee. However, events take an unexpected turn when their wild night leads to Atlanta’s most-notorious criminal and Ben’s rapid-fire mouth proves as dangerous as the bullets whizzing by them.

Hart’s rapid-fire, neurotic humor that’s he’s so good at and Ice Cube’s stoic delivery create the perfect odd couple dynamic. But Kevin Hart’s ability to blend his signature physical comedy with his dialogue in a way that only Hart can pull off, keeps the laughs on autopilot throughout the film’s runtime.

Box Office Success: Ride Along was another commercial smash for Hart, grossing over $154 million worldwide, and even led to a successful sequel, Ride Along 2.

Central Intelligence (2016)

Official Synopsis: Bullied as a teen for being overweight, Bob Stone (Dwayne Johnson) shows up to his high school reunion looking fit and muscular. While there, he finds Calvin Joyner (Kevin Hart), a fast-talking accountant who misses his glory days as a popular athlete. Stone is now a lethal CIA agent who needs Calvin’s number skills to help him save the compromised U.S. spy satellite system. Together, the former classmates encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to prevent worldwide chaos.

In this hilarious action-comedy, Kevin Hart plays Calvin Joyner, a mild-mannered accountant who reunites with an old high school friend, Bob Stone (Dwayne Johnson). You see a pattern of what works for Kevin Hart? We do and if it’s not broke, don’t fix it … Anyways, back to the hook, Bob is now a bulked-up CIA operative who drags Calvin into a world of espionage, danger, and stone cold action. The dynamic between Hart’s sensible character and Johnson’s prototypical secret agent archetype is an onscreen goldmine.

Box Office Success: Central Intelligence grossed over $217 million globally, further cementing Hart’s status as a leading comedy star.

Night School (2018)

Official Synopsis: Teddy Walker is a successful salesman whose life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, Teddy soon finds himself dealing with a group of misfit students, his former high school nemesis and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright.

Hart plays Theodore “Teddy” Walker, a man who worked as a barbecue grill salesman and has concentration issues. Back in high school, he was a school bully and an arrogant popular jerk. When you put Hart and Haddish on screen together, it’s just going to work. Their chemistry was made in a lab its so good and this film keeps you in stitches.

Box Office Success: Night School was a relative commercial success, grossing over $103 million worldwide.

Lift (2023)

Official Synopsis: A master thief is wooed by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to pull off an impossible heist with his international crew on a 777 passenger flight from London to Zurich.

We included Lift for a reason. In Lift, Kevin Hart takes on a more serious role, playing a skilled thief at the center of a high-stakes heist. The film deviates from his usual comedic style by making Hart the only “serious” character, while the comic relief is delegated to the supporting cast. Interesting approach. This decision could have been a bold or unexpected move, but most critics believe it did not quite work out as planned, story and execution wise. Hart still manages to be engaging without leaning into humor. His natural charisma and comedic timing are what made him a star. Ultimately, while Hart delivers in a serious context, the choice to make him the straight man in Lift may have left audience yearning for more. But hey we included it because maybe Lift was funny for not trying to make Hart funny. Get it?



