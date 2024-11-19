GcshnRCXMAAQluT

The Dallas Wings emerged victorious in the 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery, presented by State Farm, and will hold the first overall pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft on Monday, April 14, 2025.

The announcement came during the WNBA Draft Lottery special, aired following the TCU vs. North Carolina State women’s basketball game. This marks the first time in franchise history that the Wings have won the lottery after participating 11 times previously.

The Los Angeles Sparks secured the second overall pick, followed by the Chicago Sky in third and the Washington Mystics in fourth. Lottery odds were determined by the two-year cumulative records of the four teams that missed the playoffs in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. The Sparks had the highest chances with a combined 25-55 record over the past two years, while Dallas and Chicago each had a 227 in 1,000 chance based on their 31-49 record.

Advertisement

A key aspect of the lottery was Dallas’ 2023 trade with Chicago, which allowed the Wings to swap first-round picks with the Sky if their pick fell below Chicago’s, ensuring they would hold the top selection. Ernst & Young overseen the lottery, which marks the 13th consecutive year ESPN has broadcasted the event. The full draft order will be determined based on teams’ regular-season records from 2024.