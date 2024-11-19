Unrivaled, the revolutionary women’s professional basketball league co-founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart has announced two new players for its inaugural season: Rae Burrell of the Los Angeles Sparks and Jordin Canada of the Atlanta Dream. The league, which tips off in Miami in January 2025, continues to make waves in the sports world with its impressive roster of talent.

Burrell and Canada join an already stellar lineup that includes Collier, Stewart, Chelsea Gray, Arike Ogunbowale, and Jewell Loyd. The league’s player-owned structure ensures that athletes have a direct stake in its success while also offering historic contract opportunities with the highest average salary in women’s professional sports.

Unrivaled’s groundbreaking format features 30 top players competing in a fast-paced 3-on-3, full-court style of play. The league will air live on TNT and truTV, with all games streamed on Max. A multi-year partnership with State Farm as the exclusive home and auto insurance sponsor highlights Unrivaled’s growing influence in the sports industry.

As the league prepares for its debut on January 17, 2025, Unrivaled is set to redefine the future of women’s basketball, offering thrilling competition and a new level of visibility for female athletes.