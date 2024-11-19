Alright before all the holiday music takes over the streaming platforms our music editors are kicking off our weekly roundup of the top 5 trending Hip Hop tracks on Apple Music right now. We won’t take too much of your time introducing the list because instant gratification is a real thing, ha! So let’s get right to it.

1. “Sticky” – Tyler, The Creator (feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Redd, Lil Wayne)

Tyler, The Creator continues to evolve his sound and sustains his wave with just being different. His latest record, “Sticky,” is a bold collab featuring nothing short of three heavyweights in the game: GloRilla, Sexyy Redd, and Lil Wayne. Aye! The song blends Tyler’s signature experimental production with the unique brands of his featured artists … GloRilla, known for her gritty and raw rap style, delivers that intensity, while Sexyy Redd brings nothing short of that playful energy to Sticky. Weezy hops on with a layer that adds the finishing touches for a diverse audience draw. The track continues to highlight Tyler’s versatility to bring merge a myriad of hip hop sub-genres, making Sticky one of his most dopest releases yet.

Advertisement

2. “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – GloRilla & Sexyy Redd

“WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” is one of them ones. This is nothing short of a high-energy anthem by rising stars GloRilla and Sexyy Redd. Well, the cadence pulls from Wipe Me Down and pays homage. We know, unless you been living under as a rock both artists are pretty much top three in the female rap game (Hi Megan) and really just the rap game period, they’re running things. The production is heavy on bass and minimalistic sounds, with almost a love letter to classic southern rap. Yes, we’re here for it. The song’s hook is catchy, that “booty shorts” part hits then it gets well, vulgar but it is what it is. Still here for it. The overall vibe is unapologetic, as the duo flex their street cred and maintain their dominance in the game. This track is definitely en route to being a fave for fans who love this raw and unfiltered vibe. Aye.

3. “Timeless” – The Weeknd & Playboi Carti

Here’s one we didn’t have on our radar. The Weeknd and Playboi Carti come together for “Timeless,” a hypnotic track that combines The Weeknd’s undeniable, R&B/pop-inspired vocals with Carti’s signature delivery. The song is both ethereal and atmospheric, with a dark, moody beat that only elevates the chemistry between these two influential culture shifting artists. The Weeknd, known for his limitless range and emotionally charged flow, delivers a slightly haunting but inspiring hook if those two concepts can coexist. Meanwhile Carti provides a downtempo and on trend verse, saying all the things his audience wants to hear.

4. “Beautiful Day” – Akon

Can we first just give Akon his flowers for STILL being here and giving us HEAT. Akon’s return with “Beautiful Day” is a refreshing and rare uplifting record that well, thanks the higher power. Still the track is blessed, no pun intended with Akon’s signature sound that once upon a time, dominated the airwaves. The track blends Akon’s melodic vocals with a feel-good instrumental that makes it ready for holiday playlists without being all holiday-ish. Lyrically, “Beautiful Day” is all about celebrating life, overcoming struggles, and appreciating the good moments, something Akon has always been great at capturing in his music. The song shows Akon hasn’t lost his touch and yes, it’s a beautiful day depending on how you look at life.

5. “25” – Rod Wave

Rod Wave continues to impress. This one comes in a bit different. Right away the track is pop adjacent but his flow takes off riding the beat with effortless, melodic poise. And it works. Wave’s introspective style on “25,” an emotional track that speaks to his personal struggles and pain. Known for his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics, Rod Wave dives deep into themes of perseverance, growth, and the challenges that come with fame. Not to mention themes of social anxiety which is a real thing these days. The record’s production is a blend of piano-driven melodies and trap-style percussion, giving it a somber yet uplifting tone. “25” reflects the artist’s journey, as delivers with reflective perfection. “25” is yet another example of why Rod Wave is considered one of the most promising up and coming voices in modern hip hop. LFG.

These five trending songs on Apple Music represent the vast diversity and evolution of hip hop, from the experimental sounds of Tyler, The Creator to the introspective soul of Rod Wave and all the fun energy in between. Whether you’re a fan of high-energy bangers, dark R&B vibes, or maybe deep, emotional tracks, there’s something for everyone in this list of hip hop’s trending artists on one of the biggest platforms in Apple Music.